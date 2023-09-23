The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Illinois (-14) 45.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Illinois (-14.5) 45.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

Florida Atlantic has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

