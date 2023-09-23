The Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) play at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Offensively, Missouri ranks 70th in the FBS with 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 44th in points allowed (295.7 points allowed per contest). Memphis has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 20th-best in points per game (40.3) and 22nd-best in points surrendered per game (13.7).

Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Missouri vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Missouri Memphis 394.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (52nd) 295.7 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (6th) 132.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.7 (43rd) 262 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (41st) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 1 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 732 yards (244 ypg) on 54-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader has 280 rushing yards on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Nathaniel Peat has racked up 121 yards on 29 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught four passes for 81 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 22 receptions for 327 yards (109 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Theo Wease has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mookie Cooper has been the target of six passes and compiled five catches for 84 yards, an average of 28 yards per contest.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 791 yards on 71% passing while recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 47 yards with three scores.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 295 yards (98.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 130 yards.

Sutton Smith has run for 127 yards across 27 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has collected 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 154 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 13 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 130 yards and one touchdown.

