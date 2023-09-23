The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) will meet in a matchup at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 30, Northern Illinois 29

Tulsa 30, Northern Illinois 29 Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Tulsa has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (+3.5)



Tulsa (+3.5) This year Northern Illinois has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Entering play this week, Tulsa has one victory against the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) No Northern Illinois game this season has finished with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

This season, Tulsa has played one game with a combined score over 54.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 39.3 points per game, 15.2 points fewer than the point total of 54.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 59.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 33 28 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.2 55.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 47 45.5 50 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.