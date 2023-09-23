When the Northern Illinois Huskies square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Huskies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (54.5) Northern Illinois 31, Tulsa 28

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Huskies have one win against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two of the Huskies' three games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Northern Illinois games this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The Golden Hurricane have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Tulsa games this year have averaged an over/under of 59.2 points, 4.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

Huskies vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 16.3 24.3 11 14 19 29.5 Tulsa 23 38.7 29.5 36.5 10 43

