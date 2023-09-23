The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) play at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Northern Illinois ranks seventh-worst in total offense (282.3 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 42nd with 305 yards allowed per contest. Tulsa ranks 98th in points per game (23), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 38.7 points surrendered per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Tulsa 282.3 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.7 (85th) 305 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470 (114th) 85 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 197.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (92nd) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (129th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 535 pass yards for Northern Illinois, completing 49.5% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 46 times for 128 yards (42.7 per game), scoring one time.

Gavin Williams has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 85 yards (28.3 per game).

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 192 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has totaled 13 catches and one touchdown.

Christian Carter has caught seven passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Davis Patterson has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in five receptions for 55 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per contest.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has racked up 494 yards on 66.7% passing while recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Ford, has carried the ball 43 times for 187 yards (62.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Anthony Watkins has run for 152 yards across 35 attempts.

Marquis Shoulders' 207 receiving yards (69 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 catches on 17 targets with three touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put together a 148-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 18 targets.

Kamdyn Benjamin's seven targets have resulted in four catches for 68 yards.

