The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) will look to upset the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: DeKalb, Illinois

Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-3.5) 53.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 53.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

