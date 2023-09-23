Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Northwestern Wildcats go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Golden Gophers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+11.5) Under (39.5) Minnesota 22, Northwestern 16

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 23.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Northwestern has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 11.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Out of theWildcats' two games with a set total, two have hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Northwestern games this year is 4.3 more points than the point total of 39.5 for this outing.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Golden Gophers are winless against the spread this season.

Minnesota is winless against the spread when it has played as 11.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Golden Gophers have yet to go over the total this year.

Minnesota games average 47.8 total points per game this season, 8.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 17 15.7 19 8 13 31 Northwestern 19.7 23 38 7 10.5 31

