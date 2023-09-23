The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten battle.

Minnesota ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 31st with 15.7 points allowed per game. Northwestern ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (19.7), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 71st in the FBS with 23 points surrendered per contest.

See how to watch this game on BTN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Northwestern Minnesota 286.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (110th) 363.7 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322 (52nd) 100 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (53rd) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (123rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 408 yards on 55.2% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 147 yards, or 49 per game.

Jack Lausch has racked up 57 yards on six carries with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has registered 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 141 (47 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times.

Joseph Himon II has two receptions (on four targets) for a total of 94 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

A.J. Henning's 21 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 446 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 51.1% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has 334 rushing yards on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Corey Crooms' leads his squad with 154 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 23 targets).

Daniel Jackson has caught 11 passes for 110 yards (36.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has hauled in nine receptions for 56 yards, an average of 18.7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.