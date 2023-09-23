The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 4 Odds

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

