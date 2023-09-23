The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field. The total is 39.5 points for this matchup.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 17 points per game. The defense ranks 31st in the FBS (15.7 points allowed per game). Northwestern has been sputtering on offense, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 19.7 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 23 points per contest (70th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -11.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Looking to place a bet on Northwestern vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has covered the spread once in two games this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In Northwestern's two games with a set total, two have hit the over (100%).

Northwestern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Northwestern has played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Northwestern to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 408 yards (136 yards per game) while completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 33 times for 147 yards (49 per game).

Jack Lausch has racked up 57 yards (on six carries) with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson has hauled in 141 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Joseph Himon II has put up a 94-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught two passes on four targets.

A.J. Henning's 11 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Anto Saka has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Northwestern's tackle leader, Bryce Gallagher, has 36 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Joe DeHaan leads the team with one interception, while also putting up one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.