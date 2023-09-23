The No. 8 Washington Huskies (3-0) and the California Golden Bears (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank eighth-best in scoring offense (46.7 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (12.0 points allowed per game). Cal is accumulating 33.0 points per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 17.3 points per game (40th-ranked) on defense.

Washington vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Cal Key Statistics

Washington Cal 614.7 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.3 (59th) 327.0 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.7 (23rd) 121.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.0 (6th) 493.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (101st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,332 yards (444.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 74.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Dillon Johnson has 83 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 13 times for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Rome Odunze has hauled in 22 receptions for 419 yards (139.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jalen McMillan has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 103.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has thrown for 319 yards (106.3 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Jaydn Ott has run for 266 yards on 40 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 206 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter leads his squad with 147 receiving yards on 16 catches with two touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 91 yards (30.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Monroe Young's 14 targets have resulted in eight catches for 88 yards.

