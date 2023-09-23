The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-3) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-3) play at Eccles Coliseum on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Southern Utah is totaling 19.3 points per game on offense this year (81st in the FCS), and is surrendering 29.3 points per game (69th) on the defensive side of the ball. Western Illinois' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 521.7 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 80th with 310.3 total yards per contest.

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Western Illinois vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Western Illinois Southern Utah 310.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.7 (69th) 521.7 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (74th) 39.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 76.0 (114th) 270.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (34th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 812 yards on 57.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 113 yards, or 37.7 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Seth Glatz has run for 52 yards across 26 attempts. He's chipped in with four catches for 83 yards.

Jaylin Jackson paces his squad with 180 receiving yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put up a 169-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 12 targets.

Donald McKinney has racked up 154 reciving yards (51.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has 682 passing yards for Southern Utah, completing 49.4% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 81 yards on the ground.

This season, Targhee Lambson has carried the ball 26 times for 77 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell's 279 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden has put together a 261-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s six receptions have turned into 88 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Utah or Western Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.