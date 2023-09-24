Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (76-79) and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) facing off at PETCO Park (on September 24) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Padres.
The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (12-4) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-3).
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (690 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Brandon Williamson
