Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres take the field on Sunday at PETCO Park against Drew Rom, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Padres have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +185. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. In three consecutive games, St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.7 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +185 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 73 of its 152 chances.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 2-8-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 35-42 28-23 40-63 51-63 17-23

