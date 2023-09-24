The Chicago Bears (0-2) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48 points.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Chiefs and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Chiefs vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs were leading after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in one game .

Offensively, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Bears were leading after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Bears averaged 4.6 points scored on offense (14th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs won the second quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last season.

Kansas City averaged 9.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

In 17 games last season, the Bears won the second quarter four times, lost 12 times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, the Bears averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last year. They gave up 9.5 points on average in the second quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and were knotted up five times.

Offensively, the Chiefs put up an average of 6.5 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) last season. On defense, they surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

The Bears won the third quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

The Bears averaged 5.5 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 5.7 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

4th Quarter

In the Chiefs' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored 10 times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Kansas City averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter (13th-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 7.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (29th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

The Bears averaged four points on offense and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Chiefs vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs were leading nine times (8-1 in those games) last season, were behind seven times (6-1), and were tied one time (0-1).

In the first half, Kansas City averaged 15.2 points on offense last season (second-ranked). It allowed an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Bears had the lead five times (1-4 in those games), trailed 11 times (2-9), and were tied one time (0-1).

The Bears' offense averaged 11.3 points in the first half last year. On defense, they surrendered 14.2 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Last season, the Chiefs won the second half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they tied the second half in two games (2-0).

Kansas City averaged 12.5 points in the second half last season. On defense, it gave up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

The Bears won the second half in seven games last year, were outscored in the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In the second half last season, the Bears averaged 9.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.4 points on defense.

