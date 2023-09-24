For their matchup against the Chicago Bears (0-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) have eight players on the injury report.

The Chiefs squared off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their most recent game, winning 17-9.

The Bears are coming off of a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Toe Questionable Richie James Jr. WR Knee Out Jawaan Taylor OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad Questionable Nick Bolton LB Ankle Out

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Darnell Mooney WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lucas Patrick OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Personal Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

FOX

Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights (2022)

The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

Offensively, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 29.2 points per game. It ranked 16th on defense (21.7 points allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 297.8 passing yards per game. They ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).

On offense, Kansas City ranked 20th in the NFL last season with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (107.2).

The Chiefs ranked 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin last season after forcing 20 turnovers (20th in the NFL) while committing 23 (17th in the NFL).

Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-12.5)

Chiefs (-12.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525)

Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525) Total: 48 points

