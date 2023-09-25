If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Madison County, Illinois this week, we've got the information below.

    • Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Highland High School at Civic Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Bethalto, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roxana High School at Freeburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Freeburg, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Schlarman Academy at Metro-East Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alton High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Triad High School at Mascoutah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Mascoutah, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison High School at Murphysboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Murphysboro, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carbondale Community High School at Granite City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Granite City, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

