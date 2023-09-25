Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Madison County, Illinois this week, we've got the information below.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Highland High School at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roxana High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schlarman Academy at Metro-East Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alton High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Murphysboro, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbondale Community High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
