If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Madison County, Illinois this week, we've got the information below.

Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25

4:00 PM CT on September 25 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Highland High School at Civic Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Bethalto, IL

Bethalto, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Roxana High School at Freeburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Freeburg, IL

Freeburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schlarman Academy at Metro-East Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alton High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Triad High School at Mascoutah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mascoutah, IL

Mascoutah, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Murphysboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Murphysboro, IL

Murphysboro, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbondale Community High School at Granite City High School