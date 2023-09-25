This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Clair County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • DuPage County
  • Cook County

    • Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dupo High School at Red Bud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Red Bud, IL
    • Conference: Cahokia
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roxana High School at Freeburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Freeburg, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Triad High School at Mascoutah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Mascoutah, IL
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Belleville East High School at O'Fallon High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: O Fallon, IL
    • Conference: Southwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.