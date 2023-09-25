This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Clair County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dupo High School at Red Bud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Red Bud, IL

Red Bud, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Roxana High School at Freeburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Freeburg, IL

Freeburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Triad High School at Mascoutah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

Location: Mascoutah, IL

Mascoutah, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Belleville East High School at O'Fallon High School