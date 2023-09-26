Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) against the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.2%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a mark of 7-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (692 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

