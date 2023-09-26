Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) against the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 26.
The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (7-4) for the Brewers and Zack Thompson (5-7) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.2%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a mark of 7-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (692 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|L 12-2
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Brandon Williamson
|October 1
|Reds
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Hunter Greene
