The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .263.

In 63.6% of his 110 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.

He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .245 AVG .280 .352 OBP .382 .383 SLG .460 13 XBH 25 7 HR 6 19 RBI 24 42/34 K/BB 52/34 5 SB 6

