Paul Goldschmidt vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.447) and OPS (.811) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (98 of 151), with at least two hits 49 times (32.5%).
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (65 of 151), with two or more runs 19 times (12.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|74
|.276
|AVG
|.262
|.384
|OBP
|.343
|.466
|SLG
|.429
|29
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|37
|88/50
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (7-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.35 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
