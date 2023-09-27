Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at 7:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (9-4) versus the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-7).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (696 total runs).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|L 12-2
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|W 4-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Adrian Houser
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Corbin Burnes
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Brandon Williamson
|October 1
|Reds
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Hunter Greene
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.