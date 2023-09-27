The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios hit the field at American Family Field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 207 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 696 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Zack Thompson (5-7) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Thompson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Brandon Williamson 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Zack Thompson Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.