Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) on Wednesday, September 27, when they square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at American Family Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the Cardinals' matchup versus the Brewers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Brewers with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a 33-24 record (winning 57.9% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

