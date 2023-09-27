Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this year (70 of 111), with multiple hits 28 times (25.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 35 games this year (31.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.2%).

In 48.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .245 AVG .277 .352 OBP .384 .383 SLG .455 13 XBH 25 7 HR 6 19 RBI 24 42/34 K/BB 54/36 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings