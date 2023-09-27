Paul Goldschmidt vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 98 of 152 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 49 times (32.2%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (32.2%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.8% of his games this season (65 of 152), with two or more runs 19 times (12.5%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.258
|.384
|OBP
|.339
|.466
|SLG
|.423
|29
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|37
|88/50
|K/BB
|71/36
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Miley (9-4) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.