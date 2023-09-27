On Wednesday, Richie Palacios (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios has five doubles, five home runs and five walks while batting .280.

In 57.7% of his 26 games this season, Palacios has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Palacios has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%).

He has scored at least one run five times this year (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Brewers

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .222 AVG .333 .263 OBP .372 .333 SLG .744 2 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 9 3/2 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings