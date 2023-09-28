Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on September 28.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (10-8) for the Brewers and Dakota Hudson (6-2) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|W 5-2
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|L 12-2
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|W 4-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Adrian Houser
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Corbin Burnes
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Brandon Williamson
|September 30
|Reds
|-
|Drew Rom vs Connor Phillips
|October 1
|Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Hunter Greene
