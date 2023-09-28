The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 207 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 471 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.453 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (6-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Hudson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

