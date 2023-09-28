Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Brewers on September 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at American Family Field on Thursday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.362/.444 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .262/.370/.420 on the season.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (10-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 12th, 1.060 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 16
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|9
|3
|at Yankees
|Sep. 10
|8.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 29
|7.0
|8
|1
|1
|7
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.365/.448 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-4
|4
|2
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .239/.317/.422 on the year.
- Santana heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
