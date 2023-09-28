Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at American Family Field on Thursday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.362/.444 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 108 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .262/.370/.420 on the season.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Lars Nootbaar or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (10-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 12th, 1.060 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.365/.448 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .239/.317/.422 on the year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.