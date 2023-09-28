The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 64.5% of his games this season (98 of 152), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 49 of those games (32.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.2% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .276 AVG .258 .384 OBP .339 .466 SLG .423 29 XBH 25 13 HR 12 42 RBI 37 88/50 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings