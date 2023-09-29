The Cincinnati Reds (81-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) battle in NL Central action, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Jake Woodford (2-2) for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Woodford

Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.

Woodford has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Woodford enters this matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds' Williamson (4-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.46 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Williamson has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.415) and 207 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 4-for-17 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.