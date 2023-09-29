Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Illinois Today

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)

Padres (-145) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)

White Sox (+120) Total: 8.5

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)

Cubs (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)

Brewers (-105) Total: 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.