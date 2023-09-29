Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .262 with 71 walks and 72 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 91st in slugging.
- In 72 of 113 games this year (63.7%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Nootbaar has driven home a run in 35 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this year (48.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.245
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.384
|.383
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|42/34
|K/BB
|54/37
|5
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.