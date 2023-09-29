Richie Palacios vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Palacios will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
- Palacios has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Palacios has had an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In five of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.222
|AVG
|.319
|.263
|OBP
|.353
|.333
|SLG
|.660
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|9
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.