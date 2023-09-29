Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Williamson County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Harrisburg High School at Carterville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Carterville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Herrin High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
