Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Woodford County, Illinois this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Woodford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Fieldcrest High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: El Paso, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.