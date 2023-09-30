Based on our computer projection model, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will beat the Northwestern State Demons when the two teams play at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-3.3) 42.8 Eastern Illinois 23, Northwestern State 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons have one win against the spread this season.

One Demons game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Demons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northwestern State 13.7 43.3 7 41 17 44.5 Eastern Illinois 21.8 19.8 22.5 20.5 21 19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.