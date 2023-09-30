The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 239.7 yards of total offense per game (10th-worst) and 453.7 yards allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Northwestern State has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Eastern Illinois ranks 60th with 351.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 84th with 383.8 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Northwestern State 351.5 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (123rd) 383.8 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (68th) 124.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.3 (96th) 227 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.3 (117th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 908 yards (227 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has carried the ball 41 times for 296 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 64 yards.

Kevin Daniels has collected 165 yards (on 40 attempts), while also catching 11 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Mirza has collected 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 160 (40 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Justin Thomas has caught 10 passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (27 per game) with two touchdowns.

DeAirious Smith's six catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has racked up 306 yards (102 ypg) on 28-of-63 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Scooter Adams has 128 rushing yards on 24 carries. He's also added 67 yards (22.3 per game) on five catches with two touchdowns.

Darius Boone Jr. has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 110 yards (36.7 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's team-high 95 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Travon Jones has grabbed four passes while averaging 24.3 yards per game.

