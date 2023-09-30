Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Illinois Today
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Northwestern (-26.5)
- Northwestern Moneyline: -10000
- Penn State Moneyline: +1600
- Total: 46.5
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Spread Favorite: Purdue (-1)
- Purdue Moneyline: -110
- Illinois Moneyline: -110
- Total: 53.5
Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Toledo Rockets
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Toledo, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Toledo (-13)
- Toledo Moneyline: -550
- Northern Illinois Moneyline: +400
- Total: 47.5
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+125)
- Total: 8.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
