Fans watching from Illinois will have their eyes on the Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Northwestern Wildcats, which is one of many strong options on the Week 5 college football schedule.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Ryan Field
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Penn State (-26.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-13)

Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Favorite: Purdue (-1)

Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Saluki Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.