Fans watching from Illinois will have their eyes on the Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Northwestern Wildcats, which is one of many strong options on the Week 5 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-26.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-13)

Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Purdue (-1)

Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

