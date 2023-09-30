Our computer model predicts the Purdue Boilermakers will take down the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Ross-Ade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Illinois vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (53.5) Purdue 27, Illinois 26

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini have put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

One of the Fighting Illini's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the Illinois this year is 4.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 52.4% chance to win.

The Boilermakers have won once against the spread this season.

Purdue has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 1-point favorites (0-1).

Purdue has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 1.9 higher than the average total in Purdue games this season.

Fighting Illini vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 24 32.3 24 37.3 24 17 Illinois 22.3 27.3 22 25 23 34

