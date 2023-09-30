Illinois vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Boilermakers favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Illinois vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|53.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|53.5
|-115
|-104
Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Illinois is winless against the spread this year (0-4-0).
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Purdue has covered once in four games with a spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
