The Toledo Rockets (3-1) square off against a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo ranks 48th in scoring defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 42.3 points per game. Northern Illinois has been struggling on offense, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 15.8 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 23.8 points per contest (65th-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Toledo 285.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.8 (43rd) 299.0 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (38th) 105.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (13th) 180.0 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (79th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 566 yards on 51-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has run the ball 64 times for 182 yards, with one touchdown.

Gavin Williams has run for 101 yards across 25 carries.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 204 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 catches on 27 targets with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has caught eight passes and compiled 118 receiving yards (29.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Grayson Barnes' seven catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 83 yards (20.8 ypg).

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 673 yards (168.3 ypg) on 57-of-90 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 180 rushing yards on 42 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has 402 rushing yards on 52 carries with five touchdowns.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 16 receptions for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 12 passes for 147 yards (36.8 yards per game) this year.

Larry Stephens has a total of 103 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes and scoring two touchdowns.

