Northern Illinois vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of the country's top pass defenses battle when the Toledo Rockets (3-1) carry college football's 20th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3), who have the No. 4 unit, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Rockets are heavy, 13-point favorites. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-13)
|49
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-12.5)
|49.5
|-600
|+430
Week 5 Odds
Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this year.
- Toledo has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
