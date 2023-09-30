The Toledo Rockets (3-1), who have college football's 20th-ranked pass defense, play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) and their fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Rockets are double-digit, 13-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 47.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Toledo ranks 35th in the FBS with 445.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (318.3 yards allowed per contest). Northern Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 26th with 299 total yards ceded per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Toledo, Ohio

Venue: The Glass Bowl

TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -13 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Two of Northern Illinois' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Northern Illinois has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Northern Illinois has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 566 yards on 50.5% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has rushed 64 times for 182 yards, with one touchdown.

Gavin Williams has racked up 101 yards on 25 carries.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 204 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Christian Carter has put together a 118-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 13 targets.

Grayson Barnes has racked up 83 reciving yards (20.8 ypg) this season.

George Gumbs paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and 10 tackles.

Raishein Thomas is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 16 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

JaVaughn Byrd leads the team with one interception, while also putting up one pass defended.

