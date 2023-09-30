The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ryan Field.

Penn State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (8.8 points allowed per game). Northwestern ranks 100th with 337.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 77th with 372 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream:

City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Northwestern Penn State 337.8 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.8 (40th) 372 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (1st) 98 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210 (19th) 239.8 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.8 (66th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (3rd)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 804 passing yards, or 201.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.6% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 49 times for 203 yards (50.8 per game) with one touchdown.

A.J. Henning has run for 76 yards across 12 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 16 catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz's 274 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 26 targets with two touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has collected 176 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Joseph Himon II's eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 903 yards (225.8 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 280 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 53 times for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 72 yards through the air.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 286 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has put together a 98-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 90 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

