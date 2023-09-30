Best Bets & Odds for the Penn State vs. Northwestern Game – Saturday, September 30
The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) and Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Penn State vs. Northwestern?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Penn State 36, Northwestern 10
- Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Nittany Lions have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.
- Northwestern has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Wildcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1600.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 99.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Northwestern (+26.5)
- Penn State is undefeated against the spread this season.
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46.5)
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in a game once this season.
- This season, Northwestern has played two games with a combined score over 46.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 64.5 points per game, 18 points more than the total of 46.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Penn State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|43.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.7
|30.5
|31
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Northwestern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|39.8
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|26.3
|23.5
|32
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
