The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) and Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Northwestern?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Evanston, Illinois
  • Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Penn State 36, Northwestern 10
  • Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Nittany Lions have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.
  • Northwestern has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Wildcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1600.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Northwestern (+26.5)
  • Penn State is undefeated against the spread this season.
  • Northwestern has covered the spread twice this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46.5)
  • Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in a game once this season.
  • This season, Northwestern has played two games with a combined score over 46.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 64.5 points per game, 18 points more than the total of 46.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.8 43.5 47.5
Implied Total AVG 30.7 30.5 31
ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.3 39.8 47.5
Implied Total AVG 26.3 23.5 32
ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

