Sei-young Kim will play at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse available is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Kim Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sei-young Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Kim has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -4 273 0 15 1 2 $596,142

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,576 yards, 138 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Kim was better than 38% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Kim's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average (5.3).

At that last tournament, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Kim finished the Kroger Queen City Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

