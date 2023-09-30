The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Missouri State Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Southern Illinois has the 36th-ranked offense this year (29.7 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 19.7 points allowed per game. Missouri State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 35.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 33.3 points per game, which ranks 92nd.

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Missouri State 398 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.3 (47th) 316.7 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (66th) 108.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.7 (78th) 289.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 825 yards (275 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 164 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Justin Strong has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 53 yards (17.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup's team-high 192 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 22 targets) with three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has put together a 187-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 19 targets.

Aidan Quinn's nine catches have yielded 144 yards.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 889 yards (296.3 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 74 yards (24.7 ypg) on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 39 times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for 81 yards.

Raylen Sharpe has collected 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 272 (90.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has one touchdown.

Terique Owens has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 174 yards (58 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Hunter Wood's 11 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

